RHP Jumbo Diaz impressed manager Bryan Price in the eighth inning of Thursday’s win when he allowed a hit and struck out three. “He had a really good slider. The way you can tell is the reactions of the hitter. They were out in front,” Price said. “It was very impressive the way he threw. He seems to be built for those late-game situations. He’s going to get more opportunities.” In three games, Diaz had allowed just one hit with four Ks in 2 1/3 innings.

RHP Raisel Iglesias will make his major league debut on Sunday against the Cardinals. “I‘m excited to see Raisel,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s got to get acclimated to starting after pitching in relief for the Cuban national team. He’s got the pitches that will allow him to go deep into games. His stuff and his athleticism are the real deal.” Once Homer Bailey returns from injury, it’s likely that the 25-year old Cuban will go to Triple-A where he can log innings and gain experience. “Let’s let him pitch on Sunday,” said Price. “A lot of things have to go right between now and then.”

RHP Jason Marquis made his Reds debut on Friday night against the Cardinals, and it didn’t start well. He issued two walks, had a wild pitch, and allowed a two-run homer by Randal Grichuk in the first two innings. But, he settled down, retiring 12 straight in one stretch. “I was jumping out a little bit early on, just getting the ball to home plate a little quick,” Marquis said. “I made an adjustment in the middle of third. I started throwing like I did in Spring Training.”

1B Joey Votto homered in his first two at-bats off Cardinals right hander John Lackey on Friday night, both to the opposite field. It was the 10th multi-homer game of his career. After missing 99 games last season with a quad strain, Votto isn’t quite ready to declare himself back. “I didn’t have a great spring, but I felt good physically,” said Votto. “It’s early in the season. Things tend to level out. I‘m just trying to go out there and compete.”

RHP Homer Bailey will start Sunday for Triple-A Louisville vs. Toledo. On Sept. 5, Bailey had surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm. “Right now, the plan is for him to pitch in Triple-A on Sunday,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “If there’s something like a 90 percent chance of rain, we may have to change his schedule to accommodate that.” Barring a setback, Bailey’s expected to return in late April.