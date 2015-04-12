SS Zack Cozart is coming off his worst offensive season. He tweaked his swing during Spring Training and on Saturday hit the ball hard in each of his three at-bats with a single, double and line out to center field. Cozart is a career .243 hitter while being regarded as among the best defensive shortstops in the game.

RHP J.J. Hoover’s fastball is one of the main factors in his improvement this season, said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He just got his fastball back,” Price said. “He can’t be effective when he’s not locating his fastball.” Hoover, who endured only the fourth 10-loss season for a Reds reliever last year, is 2-0 with two hits allowed in 3 1/3 innings with no walks and four strikeouts.

C Devin Mesoraco will get a day off soon, but Reds manager Bryan Price said he will ride him for as long as he can. “Right now, he’s on schedule for 162 (games),” Price said. “I‘m guessing he won‘t.” Mesoraco, who started each of the Reds’ first five games, played 114 games last year around two stints on the disabled list. In Spring Training,

RHP Johnny Cueto didn’t have his dominant stuff on Saturday against the Cardinals, but he kept the Reds close. Cueto allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits in seven innings with a walk and four strikeouts. The only blemish was Matt Adams’ home run in the fourth, which accounted for the first earned run allowed by Cueto in his two starts.