RHP Raisel Iglesias made his major league debut on Sunday. The 25-year old Cuban right-hander retired the first seven Cardinals batters he faced. He worked out of a jam in the fourth, but allowed three runs on three hits in the fifth. Iglesias, who signed a seven-year, $27 million deal in June, gave up three runs on five hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts.

C Brayan Pena left the game on Sunday after injuring his right shoulder sliding into first base to beat out an infield hit in the seventh inning. He is day to day.

RHP Kevin Gregg’s struggles continued on Sunday. He gave up Matt Carpenter’s two-run home run in the 11th inning of a loss to the Cardinals. Gregg is 0-1 with a 15.00 ERA in three appearances. “It’s not the start I wanted,” Gregg said. “It got 3-2 to Carpenter. I tried to throw inside and it came back over the plate. It was the one mistake and he made me pay.”

RHP Homer Bailey started for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday in what could be his final tune-up before rejoining the big-league club. Bailey allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. He threw 91 pitches, 56 strikes. Bailey will be evaluated to determine the next step, which could be a return to the Reds rotation. On Sept. 5, Bailey had surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm. He’s still anticipating a late-April return.

C Devin Mesoraco got a much-deserved rest after becoming the first Reds catcher to start the first five games of a season since Jeff Reed in 1989. Mesoraco, coming off an All-Star season in which he joined Johnny Bench as the only Reds catchers to produce 25 homers and 80 RBIs in a season, has just two hits in 20 at-bats this season. Mesoraco entered Sunday’s game when C Brayan Pena was injured.