LHP Ryan Dennick was designated for assignment by the Reds on Monday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Josh Smith. Dennick, 28, had an 11.57 ERA in eight relief appearances for Cincinnati last year. He had a 6.75 ERA through two appearances for Triple-A Louisville this year.

INF Chris Dominguez was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. He played in three games for Cincinnati this season and struck out in all three of his at-bats.

RHP Josh Smith was called up Monday from Triple-A Louisville, where he did not make an appearance. He has no previous major league experience. Smith, 27, was selected by the Reds in the 21st round of the June 2010 first-year player draft. Last year, he went 10-7 with a 4.70 ERA in 28 games (24 starts) for Louisville.

RHP Mike Leake gave up three early runs but pitched well through six more innings of Tuesday’s outing, allowing just one run the rest of the way. “I didn’t do my job early and let them back in it and kept them confident I guess, (but) I settled in after that and tried to keep us in,” he said. Leake, who wasn’t involved in the decision, gave up four runs on seven hits, struck out four and walked one in seven innings.

C Kyle Skipworth had his contract purchased Monday by the Reds, who have two banged-up catchers, Devin Mesoraco (hip) and Brayan Pena (shoulder). Skipworth, 25, opened the season 2-for-8 for Double-A Pensacola. His only previous major league action was four games for Miami in 2013, when he went 0-for-3.

RHP Daniel Corcino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Monday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for C Kyle Skipworth. Corcino, 24, went 0-2 with a 4.34 ERA in five games (three starts) for Cincinnati last year. He pitched one scoreless inning for Double-A Pensacola this season.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 3.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season, seventh major league start and first at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. He pitched six innings of two-run ball against the Pirates on Thursday.

RHP Raisel Iglesias was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday, one day after making his major league debut. The 25-year old Cuban retired the first seven Cardinals batters he faced. He worked out of a jam in the fourth but allowed three runs on three hits in the fifth. Iglesias, who signed a seven-year, $27 million deal in June, gave up three runs on five hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts in five innings.

C Brayan Pena, who left Sunday’s game due to a sore right shoulder, was back in the starting lineup Monday. He went 1-for-4.

RHP Homer Bailey took the loss in a rehab start at Triple-A Louisville on Sunday but still rejoined the Reds in Chicago on Monday and could start this weekend in St. Louis. Bailey had surgery last September to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm. He gave up five hits, four runs (three earned) while striking three and walking two Sunday in a 6-3 loss to Toledo.

C Devin Mesoraco remained in Cincinnati for a scheduled MRI on Monday to determine the cause of discomfort in his left hip. He is listed as day-to-day.