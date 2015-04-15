CF Billy Hamilton was back in the Reds’ leadoff spot on Tuesday after having a day off. He’s the first Reds batter with at least one stolen base in each of his first four appearance of the season since Hall of Famer Barry Larkin opened the 1988 season with seven steals. He led off the fourth and promptly stole second, his major league-leading eighth theft of the season. He has also scored at least one run in six of his seven appearances.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) allowed just two hits through a career-high seven scoreless innings as he helped the Reds to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. DeSclafani struck out five and walked two while throwing 97 pitches. He didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning.

RHP Jason Marquis (0-0, 4.50 ERA) makes his second appearance of the season and 14th career start against the Cubs in Wednesday’s series finale. His last appearance against Chicago was in August 2010. He last pitched at Wrigley Field in 2009.

2B Brandon Phillips was involved in a fourth inning collision with Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro at third base. He left the game with what was described as “lightheadedness.”

RHP Homer Bailey is expected to come off the disabled list in the next few days and will rejoin the Reds starting rotation with a scheduled start Saturday in St. Louis. Bailey had surgery last September to repair the torn flexor tendon in his right forearm.

C Devin Mesoraco is not likely to land on the disabled list as he recovers from a sore hip. Mesoraco remained in Cincinnati for an MRI and continued treatment on Tuesday. But Reds manager Bryan Price says he could rejoin the team at any time if he’s feel ready.