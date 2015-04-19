RHP Mike Leake gets the call for Sunday night’s series finale. Leake has no decisions in his two starts this season, the bullpen blowing a 6-4 eighth inning lead for him Monday night at the Chicago Cubs. Leake has struggled in his career against St. Louis, going 4-6 with a 5.00 ERA in 14 career starts.

SS Zack Cozart continued a hot early start with his second straight three-hit game, the first time in his career he’s accomplished that feat. Cozart is 13-of-26 during his seven-game hitting streak. He hit a home run to start the fifth and singled in his last two at-bats, upping his average to .368.

CF Billy Hamilton (right groin) left Saturday’s game in the eighth inning when he was injured after beating out an infield hit. Cincinnati said Hamilton would be day-to-day. The single was only his second hit in 17 at-bats on the team’s 10-game trip. After a good first week, Hamilton’s average has dropped to .195.

RHP Pedro Villarreal was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday to make room for RHP Homer Bailey. Villarreal appeared in one game, pitching two scoreless innings with a hit and a walk. The 27-year old pitched in 12 games late last season for the Reds, going 0-2 with a 4.30 ERA in 14 2/3 innings with a 4.30 ERA.

RHP Homer Bailey (right forearm) was activated from the 15-day disabled list to make his first start of the season on Saturday. Bailey pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up nine hits and five runs with three walks and no strikeouts, marking the fifth time in 167 major-league starts that he didn’t strike out a batter.