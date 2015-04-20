RHP Mike Leake deserved a better fate than he got Sunday night. Leake needed only 86 pitches to spin a complete game, throwing 66 strikes and limiting St. Louis to four hits and two runs. But the offense couldn’t crack Adam Wainwright and Leake’s few mistakes -- a Matt Carpenter homer, Jon Jay’s double and Kolten Wong’s sacrifice fly -- ended up killing his chances for a win.

OF Brennan Boesch started in place of CF Billy Hamilton and collected the first two hits of his season, doubling in the second and singling to lead off the ninth. Boesch also stole second in the ninth, extending the Reds’ perfect string on the bases to 13-of-13. The former Detroit Tiger could get more playing time, depending on Hamilton’s health, and could also take at-bats away from the struggling Marlon Byrd and his .143 average.

CF Billy Hamilton (right groin) didn’t start Sunday night, but was available to come off the bench if necessary. Hamilton was injured after beating out an infield single in the eighth inning of Saturday’s 5-2 loss. A night off might not be such a bad thing for Hamilton, whose average has fallen off to .195 after a strong first week.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani will get the start Monday night when Cincinnati opens a four-game series in Milwaukee. DeSclafani is coming off the first win of his MLB career Tuesday night, shutting out the Chicago Cubs for seven innings in a 3-2 verdict at Wrigley Field. Acquired from Miami in a December trade that sent Mat Latos south, DeSclafani was the Reds’ No. 6 prospect prior to this year.

C Devin Mesoraco (left hip) didn’t start for the seventh straight game, although he was available to pinch-hit. Coming off the first All-Star season of his career in 2014, Mesoraco was 2-for-21 in the first five games, but hasn’t played since due to the injury. It’s not known when he’ll be able to return.