Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
April 22, 2015 / 3:59 AM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Billy Hamilton was back in the Reds’ lineup Monday and went 1-for-5 with a triple and run in Cincinnati’s 6-1 victory over the Brewers. Hamilton left the Reds’ Saturday game in St. Louis after eight innings because of a sore groin and was given a day off Sunday as a precaution but reported no issues when the Reds arrived in Milwaukee. He returned to his usual leadoff spot.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani threw eight shutout innings Monday against the Brewers, extending his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 15. Acquired from Miami as part of the Mat Latos trade, DeSclafani has made three starts on the year and is 2-0 with an 0.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 innings.

1B Joey Votto walked and had two hits Monday, including his fifth home run of the season, in the Reds’ 6-1 victory at Milwaukee. Votto has reached base safely in all 13 games this season and has a .492 on-base percentage. In 46 career games at Miller Park, Votto is batting .319 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs.

C Devin Mesoraco was not in Milwaukee on Monday when the Reds opened a four-game series against the Brewers at Miller Park. Mesoraco, who hasn’t played since injuring his left hip April 12, remained home to attend to family issues, according to Cincinnati manager Bryan Price. He is expected to rejoin the team as early as Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
