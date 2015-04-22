3B Todd Fraizer went 2-for-4 with his first career grand slam Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to five games. Frazier has a hit in 11 of his 14 games this season. The four RBIs matched his career high.

SS Zack Cozart hit two home runs Tuesday in Cincinnati’s 16-10 victory over the Brewers. Cozart, who also homered Monday against Milwaukee, is off to a very good start in 2015: Over his past 10 games, he is batting .435 with four home runs and eight RBIs.

C Devin Mesoraco returned to the Reds on Tuesday after missing the previous two games for personal reasons. Mesoraco drew a pinch-hit walk in the seventh inning of Cincinnati’s 16-10 victory over Milwaukee. It was his first action since April 12, when he sustained a hip injury.

RHP Johnny Cueto takes the mound Wednesday as the Reds look to clinch a series victory in Milwaukee. A 20-game winner a year ago, Cueto has gone at least seven innings in each of his three starts this season but has yet to earn his first victory. In 16 career starts against the Brewers, Cueto is 7-3 with a 3.06 ERA but 0-3 with a 4.89 ERA in six career starts at Miller Park.