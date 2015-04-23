RHP Aroldis Chapman recorded his fourth save of the season Wednesday, hurling a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in Cincinnati’s 2-1 victory at Milwaukee. Chapman has yet to allow a run this season and has given up just three hits and a two walks in 7 1/3 innings of work.

CF Billy Hamilton stole second in the first inning and now leads all of baseball with nine steals on the season. Hamilton drew two walks, singled and scored Wednesday against the Brewers, extending his hitting streak to four games. He has scored at least one run in nine of his 13 games this season.

C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) is available to pinch-hit but remains a few days away from being clear to resume all baseball-related activities, manager Bryan Price said Wednesday. Mesoraco pinch-hit Tuesday night but didn’t play Wednesday in the Reds’ 2-1 victory at Milwaukee. Mesoraco has two hits in 21 at-bats this season.

RHP Johnny Cueto recorded his third quality start and his first victory of the season Wednesday, holding the Brewers to a run on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in eight innings of work. Cueto earned his first career victory at Milwaukee’s Miller Park, where he had been 0-3 with a 4.89 ERA in six previous starts.