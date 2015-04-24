CF Billy Hamilton was thrown out trying to steal second in the sixth inning Thursday at Milwaukee, snapping his streak of nine successful steals to open the season. It also snapped a franchise record of 17 consecutive successful steals to open the season for the Reds, baseball’s longest streak since the Twins stole 19 in a row to open the 2007 season.

C Tucker Barnhart made his second start of the season Thursday, giving Brayan Pena a day off behind the plate. Barnhart was called up from Triple-A Louisville on April 17 to provide insurance while Devin Mesoraco dealt with a sore hip.

LHP Manny Parra was charged with an unearned run Thursday when Brewers RF Ryan Braun scored in the eighth inning of a 4-2 Reds loss in Milwaukee. Appearing in his seventh game of the season, Parra gave up two hits and struck out a pair. Parra is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA.

C Brayan Pena got a day off Thursday, just his second since taking over for C Devin Mesoraco on April 12. Pena went 9-for-30 (.300) during that stretch, with four walks and two RBIs. He appeared in 110 games and started 46 at catcher for the Reds last season, batting .253 with five home runs and 26 RBIs.