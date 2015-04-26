RHP Anthony DeSclafani was scheduled to start on Saturday before the game was postponed after a 4-hour, 13-minute rain delay. He remains on schedule to start Sunday’s series finale against the Cubs. Through three starts, DeSclafani was 2-0 with a 0.86 ERA with two earned runs allowed in 21 innings with four walks and 16 strikeouts. He enters Sunday’s game with a 15-inning scoreless streak.

C Devin Mesoraco is still “several days” away from catching a bullpen, manager Bryan Price said Saturday. Mesoraco, who has been dealing with a hip impingement, has made two pinch-hit appearances since April 12.