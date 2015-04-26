FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 26, 2015 / 8:27 PM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Anthony DeSclafani was scheduled to start on Saturday before the game was postponed after a 4-hour, 13-minute rain delay. He remains on schedule to start Sunday’s series finale against the Cubs. Through three starts, DeSclafani was 2-0 with a 0.86 ERA with two earned runs allowed in 21 innings with four walks and 16 strikeouts. He enters Sunday’s game with a 15-inning scoreless streak.

C Devin Mesoraco is still “several days” away from catching a bullpen, manager Bryan Price said Saturday. Mesoraco, who has been dealing with a hip impingement, has made two pinch-hit appearances since April 12.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.