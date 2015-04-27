LHP Tony Cingrani, who hadn’t pitched since April 14, pitched two scoreless innings Sunday with two strikeouts. ”I think Tony’s time has come,“ said Reds manager Bryan Price. ”He made the team as a long guy, a second lefty. I’ve been reluctant to use Tony in a situation where he might only face a couple of hitters or finish an inning. “We’re not getting the performance we anticipated to start the season from some of the other guys. Tony hasn’t been given the same opportunity.” Cingrani made just three prior appearances, allowing one earned run in 3 1/3 innings.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani’s scoreless innings streak ended after 16 1/3 innings when he allowed a solo home run on Sunday by Cubs C Miguel Montero. DeSclafani allowed five runs, just on earned, on five hits with two walks and five Ks on Sunday. “I was missing too much over the plate,” DeSclafani said. “I didn’t have a really effective slider. I threw a good changeup to Montero. He put a good swing on it.”

C Devin Mesoraco, who’s been dealing with discomfort in his left hip caused by an impingement, said on Friday that he was going to catch a bullpen in a couple days. That message has changed. Manager Bryan Price said Mesoraco was “several days” away from a bullpen stint. Mesoraco has pinch-hit three times since April 12 but has not started. The Reds are trying to avoid placing him on the disabled list.

RHP Burke Badenhop is known for being a ground-ball specialist, inducing the fourth-most double-play ground balls the past six seasons. But, lately he’s been working up in the zone. “He’s throwing a lot of pitches between the thigh and the belt right now,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We need to get him back to the bottom of the strike zone.” Badenhop allowed four runs in the 11th inning of a 7-3 loss to the Cubs on Friday night.