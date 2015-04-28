FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
April 29, 2015 / 1:47 AM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RHP Carlos Contreras was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday. In six appearances at Triple-A, Contreras was 1-0 with a 1.08 ERA. In 8 1/3 innings, he allowed just one earned run and nine hits with three walks and 14 strikeouts. He posted a 6.52 ERA in 17 appearances for Cincinnati last season.

RHP Jason Marquis (2-1) allowed two runs and seven hits over 113 pitches in a 9-6 win over the Brewers. Marquis worked effectively down in the zone, inducing three double plays, a season-high for Cincinnati. “I was effectively wild today,” Marquis said. “The offense made things a little bit easier. Keep it coming. When my sinker’s working, I get a lot of ground balls.”

C Brayan Pena reached base four times for just the third time in his career on Monday night. Pena singled, doubled, walked twice and scored. Pena began the season as a backup but now is the Reds’ primary catcher with Devin Mesoraco out indefinitely with a hip impingement.

RHP Homer Bailey was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday, retroactive to April 24, with a right elbow ligament sprain. Bailey had made two starts since coming back from season-ending surgery last September to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm. It’s his fifth stint on the DL in his career. Bailey signed a six-year, $105 million contract in Feb. 2014. “It’s unbelievably unfortunate for Homer and for us as a ballclub,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “How we deal with it is something that will evolve over the next couple of days. There are options.”

RF Jay Bruce’s two-run home run off Milwaukee’s Jimmy Nelson on Monday night was his 186th homer as a member of the Reds, tying him for 10th place on the Reds’ all-time list with Vada Pinson. He’s just 12 homers shy of Hall of Famer Barry Larkin for ninth on the club’s all-time list. He went 1-for-1 with a homer and three RBIs on Monday. He also walked three times and added a sacrifice fly. “Felt like I got myself in good position to make the right move on the ball,” Bruce said. “I like to try and control the amount of times I put myself in position to be successful.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
