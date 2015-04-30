RHP Michael Lorenzen, ranked the fourth-best prospect in the Reds organization, made his major league debut in Wednesday’s series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs, all on homers, and eight hits in five innings. “It was easier being out there than being in here last night or sitting in my hotel room thinking about it,” Lorenzen said. “Get ahead of guys, and when you miss, make it a good miss.” Lorenzen collected his first career hit in the second. “He got himself into some tough spots,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s got to learn how to settle in. There’s a lot on the plate for a guy making his major league debut, especially as a starting pitcher. He’s got great stuff. He’s learning how to manage it.”

INF Kris Negron played first base on Wednesday for the first time in his career. “He was working a lot (at first base) in spring training,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He certainly has the hands to handle the position.” Negron has struggled at the plate in limited duty, batting .059 in 9 games. He batted .271 with 6 homers and 17 RBIs in 49 games last year.

C Tucker Barnhart started behind the plate Wednesday, largely due to his familiarity with RHP Michael Lorenzen, whom he caught in the minor leagues. Lorenzen made his major league debut on Wednesday. “Especially with a guy making his debut, hopefully it will provide a sense of calm,” said Barnhart, who clubbed his first home run of the season after going 1-for-7 (.143) in two games.

LHP Manny Parra was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday with a strained neck. Parra hasn’t pitched since April. 23. “There’s no way to know when he’s going to get some relief from his current neck issue,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We really want to get Manny to 100 percent. It made no sense to have him gimp his way through the season like he did last year.”

1B Joey Votto was out of the lineup for the first time this season on Wednesday. “He missed 100 games last year,” said Reds manager Bryan Price of Votto. “It was down to him and (shortstop) Zack Cozart.” Votto is hitting .316 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 20 games. He missed most of last season with a quad injury.

RHP Homer Bailey was moved to the 60-day disabled list on Wednesday. A decision on whether to perform surgery was expected in a few days. “We haven’t made a decision as to which route we’re going to take,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We won’t be talking about this in a week or two. A decision will have to be made.” Bailey was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday, retroactive to Friday, with a right elbow ligament sprain. He made two starts after coming back from season-ending surgery last September to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm, going 0-1 with a 5.56 ERA. It’s his fifth career trip to the DL.