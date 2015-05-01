RHP Mike Leake allowed just two singles over eight scoreless innings against the Braves on Thursday and hit a home run. He had gone at least seven innings in his previous three starts, getting a loss and two no-decisions. Leake didn’t allow a Braves runner to reach second base while striking out three and walking two. He has won three straight decisions against the Braves, allowing three earned runs in 28 innings over four starts.

C Tucker Barnhart homered for the second straight game, connecting right before RHP Mike Leake in the seventh inning Thursday against the Braves’ Shelby Miller. Barnhart hit one homer in 21 games with the Reds last season. He was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on April 19 has made four starts, going 3-for-13.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who leads National League starters, with a 1.04 ERA, will face the Braves for the first time Friday at Atlanta in his 10th career start. The rookie had two straight scoreless outings before a 5-2 loss last Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. Just one run was earned. DeSclafani was acquired from Miami in the Mat Latos trade during the offseason.

2B Brandon Phillips was scratch from the lineup on Thursday for the opener of the series against the Braves after reporting to the ballpark ill. The Atlanta-area resident has hit .317 (20-for-63) with a homer and nine RBIs in his past 15 games after a slow start. Phillips has a four-game hitting streak, going 5-for-17. He is expected back in the lineup Friday.

INF/OF Skip Schumaker got his start in the infield this season Thursday in place of 2B Brandon Phillips and doubled in his first at-bat against the Braves. Schumaker’s only other start was in LF at St. Louis on April 19. He had made 10 appearances and came into the series hitting .176 (3-for-17). He was 1-for-3 with a walk Thursday, lifting his average to .200.