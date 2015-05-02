RHP Anthony DeSclafani (2-2) had control issues on Friday against Atlanta. He threw 90 pitches in five innings, 51 for strikes, and allowed four runs on four hits and five walks, with five strikeouts. He also had a sacrifice fly to drive in his first run of the season.

RHP Jason Marquis (2-1, 5.48) will make his fifth start of the season and his 11th against his former team. He threw eight innings in his last start against Milwaukee, his longest appearance since Aug. 11, 2012 when he played for San Diego. In 10 starts against the Braves, Marquis is 4-5 with a 6.95 ERA. His last start against Atlanta came on June 10, 2013, as a member of the Padres, when he went 7 2/3 innings and picked up the win.

2B Brandon Phillips returned after sitting out Thursday’s game with stomach flu. He was 2-for-4 and is 7-for-21 (.333) with five RBIs over his last five games.

1B Joey Votto went 2-for-3 and raised his batting average to .329. He has had multiple hits in three straight starts, going 6-for-12 during that stretch. Votto stole two bases, giving him four.

RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) will have Tommy John surgery on Wednesday in Cincinnati. Bailey went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25 and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. The injury is not associated with the right flexor mass injury he sustained late last season. He is expected to return for the 2016 season.