OF Donald Lutz, who hit .211 with a homer and nine RBIs over 109 at-bats with the Reds the previous two years, had his season with Triple-A Louisville come to an end when he had to undergo Tommy John surgery. Lutz hurt his elbow April 26. Lutz, 26, has 70 minor league homers, with a high of 22 in 2012. He is on the Reds’ 40-man roster.

RHP Jason Marquis won his third straight start, pitching 6 1-3 innings against the Braves on Saturday despite being hit on his pitching arm with a line drive in the second inning. Marquis (3-1) had his 2011 and 2012 seasons ended by line drives and didn’t pitch in the majors last season after Tommy John elbow surgery. The 36-year-old, who is with his ninth team, allowed five hits and three runs, most of the damage coming on a two-run homer by Cameron Maybin in the fifth inning.

RF Jay Bruce had two triples on Saturday against the Braves after smacking just one in each of the previous two seasons. He was the first Reds player to have two triples in a game since Dmitri Young in 2000 at Milwaukee. Bruce has 19 career triples, second on the team to 22 by 2B Brandon Phillips. Bruce is batting .190, but has 15 RBIs.

Devin Mesoraco, unable to get behind the plate because of an impingement of his left hip, has just pinch hit since April 12 and is 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in that reduced role. He will get an opportunity for more plate appearances as a designated hitter when the Reds have interleague games against the White Sox in Chicago on May 8-10. Mesoraco, who had 25 homers last year, is 2-for-25 this season.

RHP Johnny Cueto will make his 200th career start on Sunday and fifth at Turner Field, where he is 0-2 despite a 2.77 ERA. Cueto won his last two outings, both time pitching eight innings against Milwaukee. He went seven innings in his first two starts, getting a no-decision and a loss. Over this season and last, Cueto has made 26 starts in which he worked at least seven innings while allowing two earned runs or less. He is 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA overall against the Braves.