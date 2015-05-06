FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2015 / 2:11 AM

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Michael Lorenzen earned his first major league win as he allowed one run and three hits in six-plus innings. The 23-year-old was making his second start after losing to Milwaukee in his debut last Wednesday. Lorenzen is taking the rotation spot of RHP Homer Bailey, who underwent season-ending Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last week.

3B Todd Frazier hit his seventh home run in his last 12 games when he connected for a solo shot off Pittsburgh LHP Jeff Locke in the second inning. Frazier went 2-for-5 but is just 5-for-27 in his last six games, though four of the hits have been homers.

RHP Mike Leake (1-1, 3.03) is scheduled to start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh in the middle game of the three-game series. Leake hasn’t lost to the Pirates in his last 14 starts, dating to May 5, 2012 and is 4-0 with a 2.95 ERA against them in his last nine starts.

SS Zack Cozart was held out of the starting lineup for the first time all season in Tuesday night’s 7-1 win at Pittsburgh because of a bruised right index finger. He was injured Sunday while trying to bare hand a ground ball in a loss at Atlanta. Though X-rays were negative, although Cozart fingernail is badly discolored and the Reds are listing him as day-to-day. He has gone 6-for-14 in his last four games to raise his batting average to .304.

INF Kristopher Negron started in SS Zack Cozart’s place and snapped an 0-for-23 skid with a ninth-inning single that began a three-run rally. Negron is hitting .077 in 13 games.

