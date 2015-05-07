RHP Mike Leake (2-1) scattered six hits in winning his sixth straight decision against the Pirates. He has not lost to the National League Central rival since 2012. The right-hander struck out two and walked none in running his unbeaten streak against Pittsburgh to 15 games. Leake also doubled in a run for his 71st career hit, the most by any major league pitcher since he broke into the major leagues at the start of the 2010 season.

SS Zack Cozart was not in the lineup for a second straight night after starting each of the Reds’ first 25 games as the Reds won 3-0 at Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Though his bruised right index finger that kept him out Tuesday has healed, Cozart is still feeling pain in his right wrist from being hit by a pitch on Sunday in a loss at Atlanta.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (2-2, 2.03) is scheduled to start Thursday night at Pittsburgh in the finale of a three-game. His 26 strikeouts lead National League rookies. DeSclafani had a no-decision in his lone career start against the Pirates on April 9 at Cincinnati, allowing two runs in six innings in a game the Reds won.

1B Joey Votto was ejected and is likely facing a suspension from Major League Baseball for also bumping home-plate umpire Chris Conroy in the third inning. After Votto struck out swinging to end the inning, he slammed his bat and helmet to the ground. Votto then said something to Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole as he walked to his position. However, Conroy thought the remarks were directed at him and ejected Votto. Votto charged toward Conroy and bumped into him before he could be intercepted by Reds manager Bryan Price.