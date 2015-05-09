SS Zack Cozart hates missing time and so when he missed three games with a bruised right index finger, not being on the field proved extremely difficult. While he was expected to return to the starting lineup Friday, a rainout forced Cozart to push his return back one more day. Despite the frustration of missing time, Cozart doesn’t expect any further setbacks due to the injury and said Friday he doesn’t anticipate the bruise to impact his ability to field the ball or make throws.

RHPs Matt Magill and Homer Bailey both underwent Tommy John surgery on Friday to fix torn ulnar collateral ligaments in their right elbow. Both pitchers aren’t expected to return until 2016, but Price said he received word on Friday that both of the surgeries went well.

1B Joey Votto was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball on Friday.

C Devin Mesoraco has been hampered by a hip injury for the past month and hasn’t started a game since April 11. Spending the weekend playing in an American League park could give Reds manager Bryan Price the chance to evaluate where his cleanup hitter is health-wise. Mesoraco was listed as the Reds designated hitter before Friday night’s game was rained out. It’s a position Price said Friday could give the Reds a chance to see how Mesoraco can run the bases while just working strictly as a hitter. The Reds also have upcoming road series at Kansas City and Cleveland, giving Price a chance to use Mesoraco as a designated hitter while he gets closer to coming back from the injury.