RHP Jason Marquis lost for only the second time this season, but struggled in Game 2 of Saturday night’s doubleheader to keep the ball in the park. The White Sox, who had been struggling of late to hit home runs, tagged Marquis for three long-balls in the Reds 8-2 loss. Two of the three home runs came in the sixth inning when White Sox RF Avisail Garcia and 3B Gordon Beckham tagged Marquis for home runs. For Marquis, Saturday marked the first time since May 31, 2013, he has given up multiple home runs in a game and the first time in 2 1/2 years he has given up three home runs in a game. Reds manager Bryan Price noticed a common theme throughout Marquis’ struggles. “Just some elevation mistakes. Was behind a little bit more than he’s used to,” Price said.“ (Marquis) had to pitch himself back into some counts and got the ball up and they squared some up. They hit a lot of balls on the barrel tonight which is not common with his good sinker and that split change of his. It’s a lot of bottom-of-the zone pitches that get hit into the ground.”

1B Joey Votto returned to the Reds line-up in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader. Votto served a one-game suspension for making contact with an umpire earlier in the week and said Friday, he wanted to return to the Reds as quickly as possible rather than appeal. Following a strikeout in his first at-bat, Votto delivered an RBI single before following that up with another single that Votto tried to stretch into a double before being thrown out trying to advance. Votto then collected his third hit with an eighth-inning single. Votto’s three hits represented the first time this season he has put together a trio of hits in what was his 14th multi-hit game of the season.

C Devin Mesoraco made his first start since April 11 in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Mesoraco, who has been battling a hip injury, has been used primarily as a pinch-hitter for the past month, but took advantage of playing in an American League park, starting at designated hitter for the Reds. Reds manager Bryan Price said Friday putting Mesoraco into the line-up as a designated hitter can be advantageous, giving the Reds some insight of how close Mesoraco is to returning to full health. After the Reds return home for seven games, Mesoraco will get more chances to see time at DH in upcoming trips to Kansas City and Cleveland. In his first DH appearance Saturday night, Mesoraco went hitless in four plate appearances, striking out twice and flying out twice.

RHP Johnny Cueto hoped to use Saturday’s outing for a bit of redemption. After being roughed up in his last start against Atlanta, allowing five runs in six innings of work. Saturday ended up being much different. Cueto picked up his third win of the season after looking impressive for the 8 1/3 innings he worked, allowing only six hits. Cueto started the ninth inning after being forced to wait while the Reds scored seven runs in their half of the ninth inning to take a 10-1 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth. Once Cueto returned the mound, he lost some of his luster, allowing a home run to White Sox 1B Jose Abreu a walk and a single before being relieved by RHP J.J. Hoover. “It felt good all the way until I sat down for a long time,” Cueto said. “I was waiting. That’s part of the game. That’s the way it is.”