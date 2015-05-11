LHP Aroldis Chapman has a reputation of being a shutdown closer -- a reputation he hoped to continue entering the game in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday with the score tied 3-3. After striking out White Sox DH Jose Abreu on a fastball that nearly reached 102 mph and then getting 1B Adam LaRoche to ground out, Chapman yielded three straight hits -- including a two-out game-winner to third baseman Gordon Beckham. The run was the first Chapman has allowed since Aug. 17, 2014, in Colorado when he gave up four runs. It marked the first time he has given up three hits in 2013, when he gave up four against the Cubs. Chapman doesn’t feel like he made a mistake to Beckham. “It was a high pitch, but I think it was a great pitch,” he said. “To me, it was a really good pitch. (Beckham) was actually behind, but he made contact.”

SS Zack Cozart continued to move past a bruised thumb injury that sidelined him for three games last week against the Pirates. After missing time for the first time this season, Cozart returned to the line-up this weekend against the White Sox. On Sunday, Cozart had hits in his final three at-bats and tied the game 3-3 with a two-run double. Cozart is now hitting .434 (10-for-23) with six runs and three RBIs over the Reds road trip in which Cincinnati finished 5-5 on the 11-day, 10-game trip.

2B Brandon Phillips continues to produce on a regular basis. Phillips was 2-for-4 in Sunday’s loss with a pair of singles. He has been on a torrid hitting pace in the last six games when he has hit safely five times (9-for-23) while producing a .391 batting average. During that stretch, he has produced multi-hit games three times.

C Brayan Pena has made the most of his time filling in for injured C Devin Mesoraco, who filled the designated hitter role for the second time for the Reds on Sunday against the White Sox. Pena came through with a pair of hits Sunday -- including a single off of White Sox closer David Robertson in the ninth inning. Pena scored the game-tying run on Zack Cozart’s RBI double that snapped Robertson’s string of 12 scoreless innings. Pena has now hit safety in 13 of his last 15 games and is hitting .369 (17-for-46) during that time.