RHP Mike Leake pitched in and out of trouble on a couple occasions on Monday night, needing 101 pitches to get through six innings. He allowed eight hits and one run with two walks and a strikeout, snapping a 19-inning scoreless streak.

LHP Aroldis Chapman suffered a second straight defeat for just the third time in his career, first since 2012, when he allowed a run on three hits in the ninth inning of Monday night’s 2-1 loss to Atlanta. The go-ahead run scored from third on Chapman’s wild pitch. “They’re putting the ball in play against him,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

SS Zack Cozart was scratched from Monday’s starting lineup due to a sore left wrist. He missed four games after being struck by a pitch on May 3 at Atlanta. Cozart returned for last weekend’s series at the Chicago White Sox, going 5-for-10 with a double and three RBIs. He’s hitting .324 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 28 games.

RHP Pedro Villarreal was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday. It’s his third stint with the Reds this season, and second in three days. He was called up as the 26th man for Saturday’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox. He allowed three earned runs in 2/3 innings on Saturday. “Pedro was throwing the ball real well in Triple-A,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He didn’t have a great outing the other day against the White Sox, no doubt about that. We’re going to give him an opportunity to come in there and be a part of the bullpen and hopefully take command of it.” Villarreal had a 4.26 ERA with one save in eight appearances at Triple-A.

LF Marlon Byrd is a notoriously slow starter. After slumping through his first month in a Reds uniform, Byrd is heating up at the plate. He homered in four of his previous seven appearances entering Monday’s game and batted .327 in his past 15 games. “He was attacking everything. He was being ultra-aggressive,” said manager Bryan Price of Byrd’s early-season struggles. “Now, I think he’s being a little more patient. He’s more comfortable at the plate with his hitting mechanics and certainly the base hits and home runs don’t hurt his confidence.”

RHP Kevin Gregg was designated for assignment on Monday after going 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA in 1 appearances. Gregg made the club out of spring training after signing a minor-league deal with the club in February but struggled mightily, allowing 12 earned runs and three homers in 10 2/3 innings. “The fans never got to see the best of Kevin. It’s unfortunate,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We felt in the six weeks that we had him in spring training that he was the guy who could pitch the eighth inning for us.” Things started bad for Gregg, who gave up Andrew McCutchen’s game-tying, two-run home run in the eighth inning on Opening Day in his first Reds appearance. “Sometimes it’s hard to chase that off,” said Price.

C Devin Mesoraco hasn’t started behind the plate since April 11 due to an impingement in his left hip. He went 2-for-6 with an RBI triple as a designated hitter last weekend against the Chicago White Sox. “Until we get him squatting, catching bullpens or get him ready to do some catching, I don’t know how much closer we are to him being behind the plate,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. Mesoraco hit 25 homers with 80 RBIs last season, but this year is batting just .118 with no homers in 16 games.