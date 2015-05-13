3B Todd Frazier was named an All-Star Game Spokesman on Tuesday. This year’s Midsummer Classic will be held at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 14. “It means a lot to me, especially to have it here in Cincinnati,” said Frazier. “When you play for a city that loves you and loves your team, you have to give something back.” A few hours after Tuesday’s announcement, Frazier hit his 11th home run, tying Bryce Harper for the National League lead.

SS Zack Cozart missed his second straight game with a sore left wrist on Tuesday. He was scratched from Monday’s starting lineup after missing three games after being struck by a pitch on May 3 at Atlanta. Cozart returned for last weekend’s series against the Chicago White Sox, going 5-for-10 with two doubles and three RBIs. He’s hitting .324 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 28 games. “It looked like we were over the hump in Chicago,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He played and didn’t have any issue at all. It’s a little unusual that it’s come back, so we have to take a different direction.” Cozart pinch hit in the seventh inning on Tuesday and reached on a fielder’s choice.

SS Kristopher Negron made his second straight start at shortstop on Tuesday night. With Zack Cozart out with a sore wrist, Negron has started at shortstop in four of the past seven games. Reds manager Bryan Price said he’s comfortable with Negron playing short. “Everyone in our system told me ... shortstop was his best position,” Price said. “He’s athletic. He’s got enough arm strength. I think he understands the position.” Negron has played all three outfield positions, SS, 1B, 2B, and 3B this season.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani allowed only three earned runs in four April starts. But, he’s been getting roughed up since. On Tuesday night, he allowed three earned runs and seven hits in six innings. He walked three and fanned five. After not issuing more than two walks in any of his first four starts, DeSclafani has 12 free passes in his past three outings. “He’s been moving around the zone a little bit,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “His command in the zone of his fastball and changeup is not as good as we saw.”

RHP Raisel Iglesias will make his second career start on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Cuban defector allowed five runs (three earned) in his major league debut on April 12. He’s 1-2 with a 3.80 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Louisville. “He’s been throwing strikes. He’s been changing arm angles. He’s going through the same growing pains that at times young pitchers do,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Everybody’s excited about his development.”

2B Brandon Phillips left Tuesday night’s game in the eighth inning with a left big toe injury. After going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts, Phillips was pinch hit for by Skip Schumaker in the eighth. “It would have been irresponsible to put him back in there with all we ask him to do,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. Phillips will be evaluated further on Wednesday.

C Devin Mesoraco’s pinch-hit double in the bottom of the ninth inning drove home the winning run on Tuesday night. It was a welcome occurrence for Mesoraco, who hasn’t started behind the plate since April 12 due to a hip impingement. “It’s certainly been difficult,” said Mesoraco. “I think I went about a month without getting hit. I wasn’t healthy. I wasn’t helping out.”