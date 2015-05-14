RHP Michael Lorenzen is fast. Now everyone is aware. The 23-year old right-handed starter scored the winning run from first base on Devin Mesoraco’s double in the bottom of the ninth on Tuesday. “I knew Lorenzen could run,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I’ve seen him workout in spring training. He ran the bases well, not only with speed but the way he cut the bases. Sometimes necessity breeds opportunity to pinch run or pinch hit.”

SS Zack Cozart returned to the starting lineup on Wednesday after not starting the past two games with a sore left wrist. After he returned for last weekend’s series against the White Sox, Cozart’s wrist flared up again. “I was shocked when I came in here on Monday,” Cozart said. “I played three games in Chicago. There was nothing. It feels really good today. Yesterday it would click and gave me a sharp pain. I don’t know if I‘m 100 percent confident that it won’t come back but we had tests. I don’t think I can hurt it anymore.” Cozart is leading all National League shortstops with a .324 average.

RHP Carlos Contreras was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday. Contreras posted a 2.70 ERA in three stints with Cincinnati this season, allowing one earned run in 3 1/3 innings with two walks and three Ks. He’s regarded as one of the better arms in the Reds organization but still needs to harness command of all his pitches. Contreras has issued 19 walks in 22 2/3 big-league innings.

RHP Raisel Iglesias earned his first major league victory on Wednesday night in his second career start. The 25-year-old Cuban right-hander gave up one run and two hits with three walks and five strikeouts in eight innings in his second career start. He threw 103 pitches, 74 for strikes. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. “It was special for all of us,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “The Braves crowded their lineup with an assortment of left-handed batters. This isn’t a kid who’s going to be affected by pressure.”

2B Brandon Phillips was out of the lineup again on Wednesday after leaving the previous night’s game in the eighth inning with a left big toe injury. “It is my understanding it happened the night before when he stole second base,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “They treated it, but it became apparent that it was getting worse.” Phillips, who was diagnosed with turf toe, according to MLB.com, is hitting .343 since April 12.

RHP Ryan Mattheus was claimed by Cincinnati from the Angels on Wednesday. He’s expected to join the major league club on Thursday. Mattheus, 31, pitched in parts of four seasons with the Nationals before signing with Anaheim in January. He went 0-2 with a 2.84 ERA in 11 games this season for Triple-A Salt Lake and made one relief appearance for the Angels. In 146 career relief appearances, Mattheus is 7-7 with a 3.58 ERA.