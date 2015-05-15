RHP Pedro Villarreal was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room for RHP Ryan Mattheus who was claimed from the Angels earlier in the week. Villarreal posted a 10.13 ERA in two appearances with the Reds, allowing three earned runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings.

RHP Raisel Iglesias, who earned his victory in his second career start on Wednesday, will remain with the club in a bullpen role. The 25-year-old Cuban took a no-hitter into the sixth, giving up one run and two hits through eight innings. He threw 103 pitches, 74 for strikes. “We’re concerned with his innings,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He has history as a relief pitcher, so it’s not going to be foreign territory for him to know how to get loose and get ready.”

LF Marlon Byrd continues to swing a hot bat coming off a dismal April. Byrd, a notorious slow-starter, has hit eight home runs in his past 19 appearances, including a solo home run in the eighth inning on Thursday night which broke up a 3-3 tie. Byrd batted .169 with just two homers in April. Since then, he’s batted .306 with six round-trippers. “I thank (Reds manager) Bryan Price for putting me out there after the April I had,” Byrd said. “It’s easy to try and go in another direction, which he could have done. But he kept faith in me. Not sure what happened in April. We just kept working.”

2B Brandon Phillips was out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive day with turf toe. He was available to pinch-hit on Thursday and is expected to return to the lineup on Friday. “In an emergency, he could go out there and play defense,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He could’ve played, but the risk-reward there ... giving him another day of rest is probably the most prudent decision.” After a slow start at the plate, Phillips is hitting .343 since April 12.

RHP Johnny Cueto owns a career 4.40 ERA in the first inning. His start on Thursday followed the customary pattern, with Cueto allowing a run on two hits and a walk in the first inning. He committed a balk to give up a second run in the third, but he assumed control from that point, striking out 7 of 10 in one stretch. “It wasn’t a typical outing for Johnny,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s starting to become that guy who gets better as the game goes on. He sees the finish line.”