2B Zack Cozart continued his hot streak at the plate, clubbing his sixth homer on Friday against the Giants, belting his sixth home run in the first inning of Giants ace Madison Bumgarner. Cozart is tied for the National League lead in home runs for a shortstop. He hit four home runs all of last season.

RHP Jason Marquis lasted a season-low three innings against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, allowing six earned runs and seven hits, including two homers. “I‘m just not very good right now,” Marquis said. “I can’t throw pitches consistently like I want to. I’d better figure something out quick. This is not fun.” In his past two starts, Marquis allowed 11 earned runs, 17 hits and five home runs. “He’s making location mistakes,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s getting behind in the count. When he’s going good, he’s down in the zone. His fastball command down in the zone isn’t as consistent.”

2B Brandon Phillips returned to the starting lineup on Friday after a two-game absence due to a sore toe. Manager Bryan Price said the decision to bring Phillips back was not taken lightly. “He’s had a lot of treatment, he’s been seen by a foot specialist and all those things,” Price said. “What it comes down to is we’re not going to force our players to play. He probably could have played yesterday, but I wanted to give him one more day.” Phillips, who came in hitting .343 since April 12, went 0-for-4 on Friday.

RF Jay Bruce, mired in a 3-for-38 slump, was given a day off on Friday. Manager Bryan Price said the respite had more to do with finding playing time for other guys. Kristopher Negron started in right field on Friday. “Nothing to read into other than a day off against a tough lefty (Giants’ Madison Bumgarner),” said Price. “(Bruce) is accountable. He knows that he’s a big key to our ballclub and when he’s not performing at the level of his history, we’re not as good a team.” Bruce is batting .162 in 34 games.