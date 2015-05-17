RHP Mike Leake, who pitched well against the San Francisco in his previous outings against them, was roughed up Saturday, allowing a career-high nine runs. Leake gave up 11 hits, including three home runs, in five innings. Brandon Crawford’s grand slam was the big blow for San Francisco. “It’s easy to say the pitcher didn’t have it, but not all of his pitches were right at the belt,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He made some mistakes -- obviously, the pitch to Crawford -- but give them credit. They went a lot to the middle of the field and the opposite field.”

SS Zack Cozart, who leads all National League shortstops in home runs and slugging percentage, batted leadoff Saturday. It’s the first time Cozart has batted leadoff since Sept. 3, 2012. Cozart went 0-for-3 with two walks. CF Billy Hamilton, the Reds’ usual leadoff batter, was given a day off.

OF Brennan Boesch made his sixth start and third in center on Saturday in place of Billy Hamilton, who was given a day off. “Our bench hasn’t been a strength,” manager Bryan Price said. “To create expectations for our bench guys, they have to play.” Boesch has batted .154 with a double in 16 previous appearances.

LHP Sean Marshall will not return to the Reds’ bullpen this season. Beyond that is anyone’s guess. Marshall, who has made just 31 appearances the past two seasons because of shoulder issues, will have season-ending surgery Wednesday to repair the torn anterior capsule in his left shoulder. “I feel bad for Sean. He’s worked so hard to work through this recurring shoulder thing,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He was a big part of our 2012 team. We’re a better team with a healthy Sean Marshall.” Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek will perform the procedure. Altchek was recommended by the Reds’ medical staff.

LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. But after several setbacks, he will have season-ending shoulder surgery on May 20.

RF Jay Bruce, 2-for-15 on the current homestand and batting just .162 for the season, had two hits, including his sixth home run on Saturday night. Bruce has been a notoriously streaky hitter throughout his career and the Reds need him to get back on track, especially with the club ranked 11th in the National League in batting. “It all started with the little squibber down the third base line for the infield hit,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He almost hit one out in his first at-bat. He has had three or four of those in the past week or so. He doesn’t have to hit home runs, but they don’t hurt either.”