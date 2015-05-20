RHP Jason Marquis, who faces the Royals on Wednesday in the series finale, has a 6.63 ERA in seven starts. He has allowed 11 runs in 8 2/3 innings while losing to the White Sox and Giants in his past two starts.

LHP Manny Parra threw a perfect inning, striking out all three Norfolk batters he faced Tuesday in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville. Parra is on the disabled list due to a strained neck.

LHP Sean Marshall will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery to repair a torn anterior capsule on Wednesday. Mets physician David Altchek will perform the operation.

DH Devin Mesoraco reached base three times as the Reds had only five baserunners in the 3-0 loss to the Royals on Tuesday. Mesoraco went 2-for-2 and walked.

RHP Johnny Cueto gave up three runs on nine hits in seven innings but lost 3-0 to the Royals on Tuesday. The Reds have scored a total of two runs in his four defeats. “I did my job, and I expect the rest of the team to do their job,” Cueto said through an interpreter. “You want to have a little more run support, but there’s nothing you can do. There are no excuses. I did what I had to do.”