Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 23, 2015 / 11:25 PM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Mike Leake started but only pitched four innings, giving up five runs on seven hits, walking five with no strikeouts. It’s Leake’s first career start without striking out a batter. “He never got rolling. He wasn’t real sharp,” said Manager Bryan Price. “He’ll get hit sometimes, but he usually doesn’t have outings like this.”

LHP Aroldis Chapman has converted 27 consecutive save opportunities, dating to June 28, 2014. It’s the longest active streak in the majors.

2B Brandon Phillips, who was traded by the Indians to the Reds in 2006, was 1-for-4 Friday. His career batting average vs. the Indians is .348 (63-181).

LHP Manny Parra (neck strain) made his second rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville Friday. He pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings vs. Pawtucket.

OF Jay Bruce was 2-or-2 with a walk Friday night as he extended his season-high hitting streak to five games. In those five games Bruce is hitting .500 (9-for-18) with two homers and three RBIs.

