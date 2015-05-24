OF Billy Hamilton appeared to injure his left hand or wrist on a headfirst slide into second base that turned into a failed stolen base attempt in the seventh inning of Saturday’s loss to Cleveland. Hamilton remained on the ground for a few minutes, but was able to remain in the game. “We thought it might be a significant injury, but he was able to play through it,” said Manager Bryan Price.

C Devin Mesoraco suffered a setback Friday in his attempt to comeback from a left hip impingement that has prevented him from catching since April 12. Since then Mesoraco has made four starts at DH, and 13 appearances as a pinch hitter. A decision will be made on the next step for Mesoraco when the Reds return home Monday.

RHP Johnny Cueto has been scratched from his scheduled start Sunday against Cleveland because of general stiffness. Cueto has been bothered by the condition since his last start May 19 at Kansas City.