Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 25, 2015

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Todd Frazier singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to a season-high six games. During his streak Frazier is hitting .333 (8-for-24).

RHP Raisel Iglesias started Sunday’s game in place of RHP Joey Cueto, who has a sore elbow. Iglesias’ outing Sunday was brief, but he received a passing grade from Manager Bryan Price. Iglesias pitched three innings, throwing 84 pitches, and giving up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks. “We had to get him out after three because of his pitch count, but I loved the way he competed,” said Price.

2B Brandon Phillips’ next appearance in a game will be the 1,500th game of his major league career. Phillips is the Reds’ all-time leader in hits, doubles, home runs and RBI by a second baseman.

C Devin Mesoraco did not play in the Cleveland series, and hasn’t appeared in a game at catcher since April 12 due to a left hip impingement. He is scheduled to be examined by Reds doctors on Monday.

