RHP Jason Marquis isn’t looking for moral victories. He tried to take some positives from the Reds’ 5-4 loss to the Rockies on Monday, but with it being Cincinnati’s ninth consecutive defeat, he couldn‘t. Marquis allowed four runs (two earned) and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. “Nine in a row is not fun,” Marquis said. “When you’re losing, obviously you tend to find the negatives more than the positives. The mistakes jump out at you. I was able to keep the team in the game and give us a chance to win.”

LHP Manny Parra, who was on the disabled list since April 29 due to a strained neck, was reinstated Monday. His return is welcome news for the Reds bullpen that ranks last in the National League with a 4.97 ERA. “We’d like to get him back to pitching like he did in 2013, an impact left-handed pitcher in our bullpen,” manager Bryan Price said. “That would be a lift for us, having another left-handed option in some earlier-game situations.”

LHP Sean Marshall’s major league career received an unexpected boost when his latest surgery, last Wednesday, required only removal of scar tissue. The 32-year-old veteran could resume throwing in six weeks, and there is a possibility he could pitch again this season. Manager Bryan Price said it was “nearly a miracle” that Marshall’s major league career isn’t over. “The range of motion should come back quickly,” Marshall said. “It’s mind-boggling. I couldn’t have been more happy about the results.”

RF Jay Bruce’s six-game hitting streak was snapped on Sunday, but he started a new one Monday. Bruce went 3-for-4, raising his batting average from .162 to .224 in just eight games. Monday marked his seventh multi-hit game and second three-hit game this season. “He’s been terrific,” manager Bryan Price said. “He stayed the course. He’s hunting the right pitches to hit. It’s exciting to watch because he’s a huge part of the offense.”

C Devin Mesoraco, relegated to pinch-hitting and designated hitter roles since mid-April due to a hip impingement, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to May 21. The 26-year-old backstop hasn’t caught since April 12. Surgery remains a possibility.

RHP Johnny Cueto (right elbow stiffness) will miss his next scheduled start. He was examined Monday, and the report was encouraging, manager Bryan Price told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We don’t think it’s a serious injury. We did all the stuff that we need to do just to verify that everything’s OK,” Price said. “Hopefully he’ll miss one start and be back the next time.”