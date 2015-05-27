RHP Michael Lorenzen made his fourth major league start Tuesday after three straight relief appearances and manager Bryan Price said “That’s the best I’ve seen him”. Lorenzen gave up just one run and two hits through seven innings before being lifted after throwing 90 pitches. “I threw the ball with purpose,” Lorenzen said. “I had a pretty good plan out there. Tonight’s the first time I actually shook off a catcher, because I had conviction of what pitch I wanted to throw.”

2B Brandon Phillips was out of the lineup on Tuesday after aggravating a recent toe injury. He missed two games after injuring his toe May 12 against Atlanta, and manager Bryan Price believes the four-time Gold Glove winner re-injured the toe on Saturday at Cleveland. “Today is one of those days where we’ll spend a lot more time on treatment than we will on groundballs and batting practice,” manager Bryan Price said on Tuesday. Phillips is batting .324 in May.

INF/OF Skip Schumaker had just six plate appearances this season, but delivered a huge hit on Tuesday night when he lined a pinch-hit double to left, driving home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Rockies 2-1, ending Cincinnati’s nine-game losing streak. “I‘m just a guy off the bench,” said Schumaker. “I take pride in myself as a pinch hitter. I was lucky enough to be the guy tonight.”

RHP Johnny Cueto had an MRI on Monday that revealed no structural damage in his right elbow. Cueto was scratched from Sunday’s start due to stiffness in the elbow. He’s expected to throw long toss and a bullpen session, but he could be ready to make his next start. “Certainly, he has to kind of kick the tires on how the elbow feels,” said manager Bryan Price. “If he’s pain free and the stiffness is out, I think it makes sense that we would follow that with a bullpen, and if everything went well with that, in turn we could slot him into the rotation.” Cueto is 3-4 with a 3.03 ERA this season in nine starts.