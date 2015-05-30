RHP Anthony DeSclafani retired 10 of 12 batters in one stretch during a solid six innings against the first-place Nationals on Friday night. He allowed two runs and eight hits over 85 pitches, retiring red-hot right-fielder Bryce Harper three straight times including a strikeout. “He’s tough as nails,” said manager Bryan Price. “He had to grind one out tonight.”

RHP Jason Marquis’ recent struggles have landed him in the bullpen. The 36-year veteran of 13 bi-league seasons struggled immensely since signing a minor league contract in January. Manager Bryan Price said he won’t shy away from using Marquis often as a reliever. “He’s one of our more resilient guys in terms of bouncing back,” Price said. “I‘m not reluctant to use him on short rest.” Marquis owns a 6.46 ERA in nine starts.

2B Brandon Phillips was out of the lineup again Friday with his nagging turf toe. Phillips, who’s hitting .319 since April 12, has missed three straight games. “Trying to get him in a better position to play,” said manager Bryan Price. “He feels better. The thought is one more day makes for a higher probability it won’t be a chronic issue.” Phillips pinch-hit in the sixth inning Friday night and delivered a game-tying sacrifice fly.

C Devin Mesoraco will see another specialist before determining if surgery is necessary to repair the hip impingement which has prevented him from catching in a game since April 12. Mesoraco was placed on the disabled list last week, retroactive to May 21. His only starts since April have been as a designated hitter. Mesoraco, coming off an All-Star season, is hitting .178 with no homers and two RBIs in 23 games.

RHP Johnny Cueto was probable to start Sunday’s series finale against the Nationals, but that timetable has been pushed back. Cueto threw with pitching coach Jeff Pico during Thursday’s off-day. But he did not throw a bullpen on Friday, so the earliest he could start is Tuesday in Philadelphia. “He’s felt better every time he’s thrown,” said manager Bryan Price. Cueto is 3-4 with a 3.03 ERA in nine starts. He went 20-9 last season, finishing second in Cy Young Award voting.