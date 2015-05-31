CF Billy Hamilton has batted .267 while hitting eighth or ninth since being dropped from the leadoff spot on May 17. Manager Bryan Price made the move to relieve pressure from the struggling Hamilton, while keeping his solid glove in center field every day. “I think his focus is on helping us win on a daily basis,” Price said. “It’s a relaxation thing and it has been a positive thing. We certainly haven’t lost any anticipation that he’ll be hitting leadoff here for a long time, but he’s going to have to perform to that level.” Hamilton extended his hitting streak to six games Saturday, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and stealing his 20th base.

RHP J.J. Hoover struck out Nationals SS Ian Desmond with the bases loaded in the eighth inning Friday night, helping preserve a 5-2 win. Hoover hasn’t allowed an earned run since April 21. “I think yesterday was another step in the elevation back into those late-game situations,” manager Bryan Price said. “His misses were just off the plate away. He didn’t make misses in the middle of the plate and threw the ball with great confidence. That’s the J.J. we know can help us in those situations.” Hoover, coming off a 10-loss season, improved to 3-0 on Saturday with another scoreless inning.

RHP Raisel Iglesias retired seven straight in one stretch and had a career-high eight strikeouts. But one mistake pitch to Nationals LF Michael Taylor did him in. “In that inning, I made one mistake, and it cost me the game,” Iglesias said. “I was throwing a good game. I just left a bad pitch and he was smart enough to hit it out of the ballpark.” Iglesias showed poise in his 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs and nine hits.

RHP Jason Marquis could be a valuable piece in the Reds’ bullpen, even though it’s clearly a demotion after the veteran posted a 6.46 ERA in nine starts. “He’s a durable guy. He throws the ball over the plate. He can fill a lot of roles,” manager Bryan Price said. “It’s tough being a veteran guy who’s been a starter to go back into a bullpen situation. That being said, it’s an opportunity to pitch in the big leagues, and I think he’ll take to it.”

2B Brandon Phillips returned after missing three straight starts with turf toe. Phillips batted leadoff on Saturday. He’s batting .319 since April 12. Phillips didn’t have a stellar return to the lineup, going 0-for-5 Saturday in an 8-5 win over the Nationals.