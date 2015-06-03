RHP Mike Leake, Wednesday’s starter, took a 6-4 loss to Colorado in his last start, going five innings and allowing six runs on nine hits, while striking out four and walking two. It was his third loss in as many outings, his longest skid since he dropped four straight starts early in the 2012 season. He is 1-3 with a 7.41 ERA in six career starts against the Phillies.

LF Marlon Byrd suffered a broken wrist when he was hit by a pitch from Philadelphia’s Sean O‘Sullivan on Tuesday night.

2B Brandon Phillips went 2-for-5 and scored two runs Tuesday against the Phillies. It was his second straight multi-hit game after going hitless in 15 at-bats over his previous five games.

1B Joey Votto continued his hot hitting, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs Tuesday against Philadelphia. Votto hit safely in five straight games, and appears to be regaining his form after missing 100 games last year with a strained quadriceps muscle. He hit .317 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in May after hitting .253 with two homers and seven RBIs in April.

RF Jay Bruce went 2-for-3 Tuesday against Philadelphia, but with two outs and none on in the eighth lost a liner from Ryan Howard in the lights, a ball that fell for a double. Philadelphia’s Maikel Franco followed with a game-tying two-run homer, and the Phillies won the game on Darin Ruf’s pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth. “It was a helpless feeling,” Bruce said. “I just couldn’t see it. I don’t know what else I could do. It’s frustrating.”

RHP Jonny Cueto, making his first start since May 19 because of a sore elbow, went six innings but took a no-decision Tuesday night.