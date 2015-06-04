RHP Mike Leake no-hit Philadelphia for 6 2/3 innings and allowed only three hits over eight on Wednesday, but was saddled with a no-decision when Phillies rookie Maikel Franco capped a four-run rally in the ninth with a game-tying three-run homer off closer Aroldis Chapman. Leake, charged with two runs, struck out nine and walked two. “Leake had moving stuff, a moving fastball,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He was tough to get ahold of.” Leake was well aware he had a no-hitter. “If it happened, it happened,” he said. He lost it when Franco lined a single to center with two outs in the seventh. “He put a good swing on it,” said Leake, who is winless over his last five starts, dating back to a May 6 victory over Pittsburgh.

LHP Aroldis Chapman had converted 29 consecutive save opportunities before blowing one in Wednesday’s 5-4, 11-inning loss to Philadelphia. Phillies rookie third baseman Maikel Franco capped a four-run rally by hitting a game-tying three-run homer in the ninth, ending Chapman’s string of 74 1/3 homerless innings. It was the second-longest active streak in the majors, and it came the night after the Phillies rallied from a 4-1 deficit to beat Cincinnati in the bottom of the ninth. “That’s two straight games sitting there for us,” manager Bryan Price said, “and we weren’t able to finish them. And it’s not for lack of effort.”

OF Donald Lutz was released to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Ivan De Jesus Jr. Lutz was hitting .190 at Triple-A Louisville when he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in April. He hit .211 while appearing in 62 games for the parent club in 2013-14.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani, Thursday’s starter, beat Washington 5-2 his last time out, his first victory in seven starts. He went six innings and allowed two runs on eight hits, while striking out one and walking two. He is 1-1 with a 7.94 ERA in two career outings against Philadelphia, including one start.

OF Marlon Byrd was placed on the disabled list with a fractured right wrist, an injury incurred when he was hit by a pitch Tuesday night.

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr. had his contracted selected from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. He was hitting .303 in the minors.