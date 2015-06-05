LHP Aroldis Chapman recorded his 10th save of the season with a dominant ninth inning against Philadelphia on Thursday, striking out Maikel Franco and Cody Asche with 102 mph fastballs and Freddy Galvis with a 90 mph changeup. “That’s as good as he’s looked,” manager Bryan Price said, noting that Chapman is especially tough when he has command of his slider. He did not have such command Wednesday, when he gave up a game-tying three-run homer in the ninth to Franco, in a game the Reds lost in 11 innings.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani pitched seven innings to beat Philadelphia on Thursday night, allowing four runs on six hits while walking two. DeSclafani, who won consecutive starts for the second time this season, was pitching before some 25 to 30 family members who made the trip from his hometown of Colts Neck, N.J., about an hour away. “It means a lot,” he said. “I feel like not everybody gets to pitch in front of family and friends. I‘m super grateful to be able to do that.” He settled down after allowing two runs in the first inning, throwing 104 pitches over seven innings, 74 of them strikes. “I thought I threw the ball OK,” he said. “I didn’t throw it great, but I was just attacking the hitters, and the defense was awesome.”

RHP Raisel Iglesias, making his third straight start Friday after a pair of relief appearances, allowed five runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings against Washington his last time out, but earned a no-decision. Iglesias opened the season with the Reds, earning a no-decision against St. Louis in a start on April 12 before being optioned to Triple-A Louisville the next day. He returned to the majors a month later, and since then is 0-1 with two no-decisions as a starter. He has never faced the Phillies.

2B Brandon Phillips went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs against Philadelphia on Thursday. It was the fourth straight multi-hit game for Phillips, and his second straight three-hit night. “I just try to play the game, not worry about stats and stuff like that,” said Phillips, who is hitting .385 on the road this season, .311 overall. “I just try to hit the ball, and hopefully nobody catches it. Only thing I did today was hit the ball where they weren‘t.”

1B Joey Votto went 0-for-4 Thursday against the Phillies, and saw an eight-game hitting streak in Philadelphia come to an end. Votto, who hit .486 in that stretch, did draw an intentional walk to extend his streak of reaching base to 13 games. He has reached in 43 of 51 games in all.