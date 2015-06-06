RHP Jon Moscot, Cincinnati’s fourth-round pick in the 2012 draft out of Pepperdine University, was promoted from Triple-A Louisville to replace RHP Raisel Iglesias, who developed a strained left oblique in his last start on May 30 against Washington in Cincinnati. He underwent a magnetic resonance imaging test and treatment, but he still felt it when he tried to play catch in Philadelphia. “It’s one of those things that can get worse with pitching,” manager Bryan Price said. “If it gets worse, you’re looking at extensive time on the (disabled list). We felt it was inevitable that Jon would make his debut for us this year.”

RHP Pedro Villarreal was recalled to replace RHP Jason Marquis in the bullpen. The recall already was Villarreal’s fourth of the season. He made a combined two appearances in the previous three.

RHP Jason Marquis was designated for assignment. Marquis, 36, made the Opening Day roster after being invited to spring training as a non-roster player, but he was 3-4 with a 6.46 ERA in nine starts before being moved to the bullpen during the last home stand. He hadn’t pitched since starting on May 25 against Colorado. “He came into spring training ready to compete for a job, and he won a job, but unfortunately, he scuffled once the season started,” Price said. “It’s tough when you have an accomplished veteran player who’s had success and who worked hard to get back, but we’re kind of going with a youth movement.”

C Devin Mesoraco, who hasn’t played defense since April 11 because a hip impingement keeps him from squatting comfortably, was cleared by a specialist to start working out in left field, an area of need after Marlon Byrd went on the disabled list with a fractured right wrist. “Before Marlon got injured we were talking about taking some more time, waiting a little bit longer and trying to do some more catching stuff,” Mesoraco said before Friday’s game. “When Marlon went down, it made sense to explore it. It certainly doesn’t hurt it out in left field. The only time I do hurt it is when I‘m squatting.”