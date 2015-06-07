RHP Michael Lorenzen made his sixth major league start on Saturday and pitched well enough to win before the Padres rallied from a four-run deficit to win 9-7. Lorenzen allowed three earned runs and six hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out five. He also had two hits.

RHP Jon Moscot impressed manager Bryan Price with how he responded after a rough 37-pitch first inning, then retired the final seven batters in his major league debut on Friday. “He made the necessary adjustments,” Price said. “He kept himself in the game, which could’ve gotten out of hand early.” Price was impressed with Moscot’s slider, which accounted for a high percentage of his strikes. Moscot allowed four earned runs and four hits in five innings with three walks and three strikeouts in a 6-2 loss to San Diego

LHP Tony Cingrani drew the ire of manager Bryan Price in the seventh inning on Saturday -- not for giving up a game-tying grand slam to Padres 1B Yonder Alonso, but for walking the next batter. “The grand-slam wasn’t irritating,” Price said. “I just wanted us to continue to compete. There will never be a time when we can just back off and give in.” Cingrani, who posted a 1.69 ERA in his previous six appearances, was charged with just one run in that inning.

RHP Jason Marquis was not offered a spot in the bullpen before being designated for assignment on Friday. The veteran Marquis posted a 6.46 ERA in nine starts for Cincinnati. “I personally didn’t feel Jason was going to get much of an opportunity to pitch,” Price said. “Hopefully there’s an opportunity with another ballclub to pitch as a starter.”