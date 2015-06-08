RHP Nate Adcock was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. Adcock had a team-high 11 saves in 16 opportunities at Louisville. He was a non-roster invitee to spring training camp after making seven relief appearances for the Texas Rangers last season, posting a 4.50 ERA with nine strikeouts, five walks and two homers in 10 innings.

RHP J.J. Hoover is going to get a chance to pitch in late-game situations as the Reds continue to look for consistent performances out of their bullpen. He delivered on Sunday with a perfect eighth inning in a 4-0 win over San Diego. Hoover hasn’t allowed a run in his past six appearances.

RHP Jumbo Diaz, who allowed the go-ahead runs in the eighth inning of Saturday’s 9-7 loss to San Diego, was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday. Diaz had a 6.65 ERA in 25 appearances this season. Prior to the move being announced in Sunday, manager Bryan Price said changes were forthcoming for a Reds bullpen which ranks 14th in the National League with a 4.80 ERA. “We are getting very close to making changes,” Price said. “That’s the way baseball works. You can only struggle for so long. We’re a third of the way through the season. We should be better by now.”

RF Jay Bruce homered twice on Sunday afternoon, including a 3-run shot in the sixth. It was Bruce’s first homers since May 17 and his 16th career multi-home run game. “He’s had a lot of success in the past,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Over the past few weeks, he’s done a lot of positive things for us offensively.” Bruce has raised his average from .162 to .223 in his past 20 appearances.

C Devin Mesoraco hasn’t caught in a game since mid-April due to a hip impingement which eventually landed him on the disabled list. While the injury prevents him from catching, it doesn’t hamper him while playing left field, which is where he will play during a Triple-A rehab assignment which begins on Monday. “I feel good out there,” Mesoraco said, of his recent work in left field. “There is a lot more running around than I‘m used to. You can’t tell a whole lot until you get in a game. The hip feels good. It’s gotten a whole lot better.” Mesoraco was eligible to come off the DL on June 5. He’s expected to play three or four games during his rehab stint.

RHP Johnny Cueto played the role of stopper on Sunday after Cincinnati dropped the first two games of their series against San Diego, including a late-inning collapse in a 9-7 loss on Saturday. “My goal today was the stop what had happened the past few days,” Cueto said, via an interpreter on Sunday. Cueto allowed just four hits in seven innings with two walks and nine Ks over 103 pitches. “He threw beautifully,” said manager Bryan Price. It was Cueto’s first win since May 9.