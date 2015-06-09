C Tyler Stephenson was selected by the Reds with the 11th overall pick in Monday’s draft. He was rated by Baseball America and MLB.com the best catcher in this year’s draft, and 15th best prospect overall. This spring he hit .415 with eight homers and 25 RBIs for Kennesaw Mountain High School in Georgia. “He’s big and strong with power to all fields,” Reds senior director of amateur scouting Chris Buckley said. “He’s a guy we followed since last summer. Sometimes teams are afraid of catchers. We thought he’d be around where we’d pick. We’re excited.”

RHP Mike Leake didn’t allow a hit through 6 2/3 innings in his start against Philadelphia last Wednesday. But, the Phillies made things more difficult for him on Monday. Leake allowed three earned runs and 10 hits in six innings on 96 pitches. He walked one and struck out four. “I‘m really proud of him,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Going against a familiar lineup. Mike did a terrific job without his best stuff, from a crispness perspective.”

OF Brennan Boesch hasn’t been available to play the past three games due to lower back issues. He is expected to start one game in the Phillies series. “He would be deemed very close to 100 percent if not 100 percent,” said manager Bryan Price. Boesch pinch-hit on Monday and struck out. He’s batting .140 in 26 games this season.

RHP Homer Bailey’s elbow brace was removed earlier this week. But he’s not permitted to do any cardiovascular work for another month. Bailey had season-ending elbow surgery on May 8. “Just getting range of motion back,” said Bailey on Monday. “Very, very, very light strengthening stuff. Basically, after being in a brace for four weeks, you kind of have to wake everything up again. I ice a lot.”

C Devin Mesoraco began a Triple-A rehab assignment on Monday, going 0-for-3 and playing LF, where he didn’t have any chances. Mesoraco hasn’t caught in a game since mid-April due to a hip impingement that eventually landed him on the disabled list. While the injury prevents him from catching, it doesn’t hamper him while playing left field, which is where he will play during his rehab. He’s expected to play three or four games at Triple-A.

LF Ivan De Jesus Jr. hit his first major league home run on Monday night, and it was a big one, breaking a 3-3 tie in the sixth to help the Reds defeat Philadelphia 6-4. De Jesus Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double, homer and two RBIs on Monday. He also was playing left field for the first time. “First time in my life playing left field,” he said. “I got some extra work in the outfield early. I felt really comfortable out there.”