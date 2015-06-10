LHP Aroldis Chapman is scuffling, well, when you compare him to Aroldis Chapman. The Reds closer has 44 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings and 11 saves. But, he’s given up a run in six of his past 14 appearances. And while his velocity is still up, Chapman hasn’t been rolling through the ninth inning lately. “He’s finding his way with his mechanics,” said manager Bryan Price. “I think he got a little sideways with his delivery.” Chapman has been working with pitching coach Jeff Pico to refine his delivery.

CF Billy Hamilton was out of the lineup Tuesday with a sore left wrist which was aggravated when he slid home to score a run in the second inning of Monday night’s game. “He’s a little banged up,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s got a little bit of an issue with his hand and wrist, so I‘m going to give him breather here, see if we can get that ironed out to where he’s comfortable swinging the bat.” Hamilton leads the major leagues with 25 stolen bases in 29 attempts.

RHP J.J. Hoover has earned the eighth-inning setup role for the Reds, largely due to his improvement in getting left-handed batters out. Last year, lefties batted .330 against him. This season, just .140. Hoover hasn’t allowed an earned run since April 21. “Last year, lefties hit him not just for average, but for power damage -- run production,” manager Bryan Price said. “This year, he’s been much, much more effective, so now it doesn’t become a situation where you’ve got to try to manage the game based on who’s coming to the plate.”

RHP Anthony DeSclafani got some early run support, but it was his slider which carried him through Tuesday night’s outing. DeSclafani improved to 5-4 on the season with two earned runs and 10 hits allowed in 6 1/3 innings. He walked one and fanned seven. DeSclafani said he worked on his slider in the bullpen prior to Tuesday’s game. “I made some adjustments in the bullpen; I liked the swings I was getting off it,” DeSclafani said. “I kept the foot on the gas. You have to do that at this level, whether you’re up 10 or whatever.”

2B Brandon Phillips left Tuesday’s game in the third inning with a strained left groin after sliding awkwardly with his left foot into third base in the first. Phillips missed time earlier this season with a toe injury. “It was the smart decision to get him out before the injury was compromised,” said manager Bryan Price. Phillips likely won’t play on Wednesday, said Price.

1B Joey Votto hit his 11th and 12th homers of the season on consecutive pitches from former Reds right-hander Aaron Harang on Tuesday night. Votto’s homers came leading off the third and with one out in the fifth. He then homered off Dustin McGowan in the seventh to join Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench as the only Reds to homer three times in a game three times in their career. The fact that two of the three homers came on pitches out of the zone was not lost on Votto, who’s among baseball’s most patient hitters. “I just happened to get lucky on three pitches,” said Votto. “A few of them were out of the zone, that’s not typical. You’re going to fail a lot if you swing at balls out of the zone.”