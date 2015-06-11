RHP Jon Moscot earned his first career victory in his second start, allowing two earned runs and six hits in six innings Wednesday. He walked two and struck out two over 95 pitches. After needed 37 pitches to get through the first inning in his debut on Friday, Moscot needed just 13 pitches in the first on Wednesday. He also had an 11-pitch fifth inning. “I settled down early this time,” Moscot said. “It’s always a big thing to get through the first inning and set the tone for the game. I just had to do the same things I’ve done all year. It’s a different level, but it’s the same game.”

CF Billy Hamilton was out of the lineup Wednesday with a sore left wrist which was aggravated when he slid home to score a run in the second inning of Monday night’s game. “It hadn’t bothered me for two weeks,” said Hamilton. “It’s not going to keep me out for long.” Hamilton leads the major leagues with 25 stolen bases in 29 attempts.

RHP Jason Marquis, designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday, was released Wednesday. He went 3-4 with a 6.46 ERA in nine starts for Cincinnati this year.

2B Brandon Phillips left Tuesday’s game in the third inning with a strained left groin after sliding awkwardly with his left foot into third base in the first. He did not play Wednesday. Phillips missed time earlier this season with a toe injury. “We’ll see how he responds to treatment,” said manager Bryan Price. “It’s an injury that if it gets worse, it becomes a significant concern. We should know more today or tomorrow (Thursday).” In 52 games, he’s batting .308 with six doubles, three homers and 25 RBIs.

C Brayan Pena tied a career high with four hits on Wednesday. It was his 12th multi-hit game this season. “He’s 100 percent invested in being excellent,” said manager Bryan Price. “The thing that’s impressed me most is his strike zone command. He finds the right pitches to hit.” Pena has raised his average to .307 through 43 games.