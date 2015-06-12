LF Chris Dominguez was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, making his second appearance with the club. Dominguez was on the Reds’ Opening Day roster and made three pinch-hitting appearances before being optioned on April 13.

RHP Michael Lorenzen was rocked early and worked 4 1/3 innings, allowed five hits, six runs (five earned) while he struck out six and walked three. But he was pleased with the effort. “One thing that I was happy about was that I didn’t step off the gas,” Lorenzen said. “I kept going out there and saying ‘this is what I have today and I‘m going to keep coming at you with it.’ They kept tacking them on but I didn’t back down.”

SS Zack Cozart was placed on the 15-day disabled list but is lost for the season. Cozart suffered tears of the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligament and the biceps tendon in his right knee while trying to beat out a hit in the first inning of Wednesday’s 5-2 victory over the Phillies. Cozart had a .258 average with nine home runs and 28 RBIs for the Reds.

RHP Pedro Villarreal was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday after appearing in just three games with the Reds. He worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits and four runs while striking out one and walking two.

SS Eugenio Suarez was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday and inserted in the starting lineup following a season-ending injury to Zack Cozart. Suarez, acquired from the Tigers in an offseason trade, was hitting .256 with eight home runs and 25 RBI at Louisville.

1B Joey Votto went 1-for-4 with a double and is hitting .368 in June after posting a .253 average in May. Ten of his 12 doubles have come on the road.

RHP Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.64 ERA) will make his 12th start of the season and third since missing a scheduled May 24 start with a sore right elbow. In the two starts he’s 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA. Over the last two seasons Cueto has made 28 starts with at least seven innings of work while allowing two earned runs or fewer.