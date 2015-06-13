3B Todd Frazier was 2-for-5 with a double, homer, stolen base and three runs scored -- including the game-winner in the 10th inning. He had his first road homer since May 7 at Pittsburgh and is hitting .452 (14-for-31) with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBIS in his last seven games since June 6.

RHP Mike Leake (3-4, 4.29 ERA) makes his 13th start of the season, 18th career appearance against the Cubs and 10th at Wrigley Field. He’s 4-0 with a 2.68 ERA in his last six starts against Chicago and hasn’t lost since a 6-1 decision on April 21, 2012. For the season, Leake has given up 12 home runs while striking out 47 and walking 23.

SS Eugenio Suarez was 1-for-4 but delivered the game’s biggest hit with a 10th inning single and included his first career RBI.

C Devin Mesoraco has made three rehab appearances this week at Triple-A Louisville where he went was 1-for-7 with a walk this week. Mesoraco has been on the disabled list since May 25 with an impingement in his left leg and hasn’t caught since April 12.

RHP Johnny Cueto had no decision on Friday but still struck out nine batters while walking none. It was the fifth time in his career with at least nine strikeouts and no walks. The nine on Friday were a career best in 23 starts against the Cubs. Cueto also went 1-for-3 at the plate and has hit safely in five of his last six starts.