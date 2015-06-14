FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 15, 2015 / 4:32 AM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Todd Frazier was 1-for-3 with a double and also was hit by a pitch on Saturday. He hit his 100th career double in the fourth inning and is now batting .382 with 11 doubles and five home runs in his last 16 games.

RHP Mike Leake worked five innings but had no decision in a game halted after the fifth inning by rain on Saturday. He allowed three runs on five hits, struck out one and walked none. Cubs catcher Miguel Montero clubbed his ninth homer of the season on a first-pitch from Leake in the second inning. His shot to center scored third-baseman Kris Bryant for a 2-0 lead. “They (the pitches) were both mistakes that they did what they should have done with,” said Leake. “And they made me pay.”

RHP Anthony DeSclafani makes his 13th start of the season and 18th overall big league start on Sunday. It will be his third against the Cubs and second at Wrigley Field in 2015. He ranked among the National League rookie winners in ERA (fourth), wins (second), starts (tied, first), innings pitched (second) and strikeouts (second.)

SS Eugenio Suarez hit his fifth home run, a game-tying two-run shot in the sixth. Suarez has hit safely in each of his first three games with the Reds, going 3-for-11.

1B Joey Votto is batting .357 with four doubles, seven home runs and 15 RBIs in 15 games since May 29. He hit his 11th career home run at Wrigley Field and first since June 11, 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.