3B Todd Frazier was 1-for-3 with a double and also was hit by a pitch on Saturday. He hit his 100th career double in the fourth inning and is now batting .382 with 11 doubles and five home runs in his last 16 games.

RHP Mike Leake worked five innings but had no decision in a game halted after the fifth inning by rain on Saturday. He allowed three runs on five hits, struck out one and walked none. Cubs catcher Miguel Montero clubbed his ninth homer of the season on a first-pitch from Leake in the second inning. His shot to center scored third-baseman Kris Bryant for a 2-0 lead. “They (the pitches) were both mistakes that they did what they should have done with,” said Leake. “And they made me pay.”

RHP Anthony DeSclafani makes his 13th start of the season and 18th overall big league start on Sunday. It will be his third against the Cubs and second at Wrigley Field in 2015. He ranked among the National League rookie winners in ERA (fourth), wins (second), starts (tied, first), innings pitched (second) and strikeouts (second.)

SS Eugenio Suarez hit his fifth home run, a game-tying two-run shot in the sixth. Suarez has hit safely in each of his first three games with the Reds, going 3-for-11.

1B Joey Votto is batting .357 with four doubles, seven home runs and 15 RBIs in 15 games since May 29. He hit his 11th career home run at Wrigley Field and first since June 11, 2013.