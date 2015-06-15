CF Billy Hamilton stole a career-high five bases Sunday. He has 100 steals in his career, 31 this season. Hamilton stole two in the third after reaching on a single, added another in the sixth after hitting a double and stole second and third in the 10th after a walk. Hamilton tied for second in the majors with 56 steals last season. “I finally got on base to even get a chance to steal a couple of bases,” Hamilton said. “Lately, I haven’t been getting on base. I haven’t been doing my job at the plate. If I get on base more, I’ll have more opportunities to do this.”

RHP J.J. Hoover has allowed no earned runs in his last 24 appearances, dating back to April 24. He struck out three in two scoreless, hitless innings Sunday against the Cubs. His ERA is 1.59.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings against the Cubs on Sunday. He is 1-1 with a 0.98 ERA in three starts against Chicago this season. DeSclafani has a 2.58 ERA in seven road starts compared to a 4.45 ERA in six home starts.

2B Brandon Phillips returned to the starting lineup and hit leadoff Sunday after missing four starts due to a strained left groin. He pinch-hit in Friday’s and Saturday’s games. He went 1-for-5 with an RBI single Sunday.